iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Reduced by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,231. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.17. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $113.95.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

