iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,118,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,237,437,000 after acquiring an additional 178,193 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,365,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,648,000 after acquiring an additional 66,490 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,469,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,012,000 after acquiring an additional 68,729 shares in the last quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,297,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,334,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.70. The stock had a trading volume of 175,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,604. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.07 and a 12-month high of $130.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

