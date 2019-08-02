J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. J M Smucker accounts for about 2.6% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $249,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $372,201. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $111.73 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.32 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

