James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT Set at $40.00 by B. Riley

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) has been assigned a $40.00 price target by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19. James River Group has a twelve month low of $34.08 and a twelve month high of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.50.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. James River Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $220.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.10 million. On average, analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in James River Group by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

