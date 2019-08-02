Jefferies Financial Group Lowers GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target to $78.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GRUB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GrubHub from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GrubHub from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Shares of GRUB stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.58. 155,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,702. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $149.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. GrubHub had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $53,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,653.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,119.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in GrubHub by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GrubHub by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 106,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in GrubHub by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in GrubHub by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

