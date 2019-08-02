Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Centamin (LON:CEY) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 110 ($1.44).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CEY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Centamin from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Centamin from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centamin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 115.83 ($1.51).

Centamin stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 129.45 ($1.69). The stock had a trading volume of 8,196,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 79.14 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 136.75 ($1.79). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

