Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BALFOUR BEATTY/S’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Bala expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BALFOUR BEATTY/S’s FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

BAFYY opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.82. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

BALFOUR BEATTY/S Company Profile

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

