Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of JFBC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 976. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $75.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.23. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts.

