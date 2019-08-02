Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Insider Michael Charles Nasser Sells 1,779 Shares

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $14,819.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,462.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Charles Nasser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Michael Charles Nasser sold 3,500 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $29,050.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Michael Charles Nasser sold 8,000 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $67,440.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Michael Charles Nasser sold 15,408 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $130,197.60.

NASDAQ:JCTCF traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,141,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,000. Jewett-Cameron Trading accounts for about 6.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Riverview Trust Co owned about 28.33% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

