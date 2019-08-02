Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:JEXYY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.27. 342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17. Jiangsu Expressway has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $30.50.

About Jiangsu Expressway

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Nanjing-Lianyungang Class 1 Highway Nanjing Section, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province.

