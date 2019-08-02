Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 329,027 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 329,027 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $187,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $52,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,862,157. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $1,855.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,937.24. The company has a market cap of $939.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,248.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

