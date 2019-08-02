JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 9,000 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RB. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 8,100 ($105.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,153.89 ($93.48).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down GBX 60 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,152 ($80.39). The company had a trading volume of 1,334,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,440. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Christopher Sinclair purchased 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,375 ($83.30) per share, with a total value of £68,595 ($89,631.52). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 13,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,143 ($80.27), for a total value of £841,652.43 ($1,099,767.97).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.