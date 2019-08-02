JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) to Sell

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CMWAY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.72. 8,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,003. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $58.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97.

COMWLTH BK AUS/S Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

