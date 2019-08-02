JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $82.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of First Solar to $66.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $66.64. 1,248,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,073. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01. First Solar has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Solar will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $490,336.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,036.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 25,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,522,914.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 341.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.4% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 37,836 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

