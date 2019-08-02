JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.1% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,773,236. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $119.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC set a $102.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

