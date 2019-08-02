JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $97.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aptiv from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.16.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $83.25. 1,248,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,456. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $55,571,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 247,261.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 637,934 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Aptiv by 7.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,567,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $601,537,000 after purchasing an additional 507,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aptiv by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,401,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,306,000 after purchasing an additional 384,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,383,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,296,000 after purchasing an additional 360,089 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

