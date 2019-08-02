Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jungheinrich has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.17 ($35.08).

Shares of ETR:JUN3 opened at €19.54 ($22.72) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €24.70. Jungheinrich has a one year low of €21.00 ($24.42) and a one year high of €35.04 ($40.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13.

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

