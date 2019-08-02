Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr (LON:JEFI) Shares Up 0.3%

Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (LON:JEFI) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99.70 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 100.05 ($1.31), 24,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 147,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.75 ($1.30).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.23%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Moakes acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £4,998 ($6,530.77).

Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr Company Profile (LON:JEFI)

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

