Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JUP. Bank of America lowered Jupiter Fund Management to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 381.73 ($4.99).

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock traded down GBX 8.80 ($0.11) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 355.40 ($4.64). 1,140,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 440.80 ($5.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 394.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew Formica bought 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £1,802.76 ($2,355.63). Also, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 23,506 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.44), for a total value of £97,784.96 ($127,773.37).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

