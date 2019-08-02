Just Eat (LON:JE) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 600 ($7.84).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JE. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Just Eat currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 805.94 ($10.53).

Shares of JE stock traded down GBX 21.80 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 736.40 ($9.62). The company had a trading volume of 3,226,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. Just Eat has a 52-week low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 841.80 ($11.00). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 637.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.86.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

