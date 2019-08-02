Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $108.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

KALU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.67.

NASDAQ KALU traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $94.02. The company had a trading volume of 123,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,072. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.03. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.96%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In related news, VP Mark Krouse sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $102,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,550 shares of company stock worth $2,378,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.