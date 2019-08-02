Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD) Trading Up 30%

Kaizen Discovery Inc (CVE:KZD)’s share price rose 30% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 152,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 54,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06.
About Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD)
Kaizen Discovery Inc explores for and develops mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interests in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 192 square kilometers and includes 28 kilometers of strike length within the Andahuaylas Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
