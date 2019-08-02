Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD) Trading Up 30%

Kaizen Discovery Inc (CVE:KZD)’s share price rose 30% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 152,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 54,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06.

About Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD)

Kaizen Discovery Inc explores for and develops mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interests in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 192 square kilometers and includes 28 kilometers of strike length within the Andahuaylas  Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

