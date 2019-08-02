Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) to post $3.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $18.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $36.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.06 million, with estimates ranging from $2.13 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.20% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 million.

KALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 95,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,550. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $34.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $287.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $61,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 145,427 shares of company stock worth $2,515,550 in the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

