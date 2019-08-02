Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. Kaman had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Kaman stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $58.27. 240,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.42. Kaman has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $68.79. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

KAMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

