Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $129.88 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:KCLI traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $312.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Kansas City Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

