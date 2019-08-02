Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRAC. TheStreet lowered shares of Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keane Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.27.

Get Keane Group alerts:

FRAC traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.72. 2,740,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Keane Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $14.55.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.63 million. Keane Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keane Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRAC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keane Group in the second quarter worth about $81,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keane Group in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 933.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Keane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.