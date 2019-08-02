Keller Group’s (KLR) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 808.80 ($10.57).

KLR stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 649 ($8.48). 27,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,870. Keller Group has a 52 week low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,116 ($14.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $467.67 million and a PE ratio of -13.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 610.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.73%.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

