Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KELYA. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kelly Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,197. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.78. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. Kelly Services’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Carroll sold 14,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $367,404.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,069.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kelly Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Kelly Services by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Kelly Services by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

