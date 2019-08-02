Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.5% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 663.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $209,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $241.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.83%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

