Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.98. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 1,180 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a market cap of $49.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of -0.54.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 7.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 97,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 5.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 10.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

