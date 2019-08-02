Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Shares Down 0.9%

Keweenaw Land Association Ltd (OTCMKTS:KEWL) was down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.85 and last traded at $68.85, approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60.

About Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL)

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited operates as a land and timber management company in the United States. The company offers veneer logs and sawlogs used in the milling of high grade hardwood veneer paneling, furniture, flooring, and lumber; and boltwood logs for pallet materials, as well as hardwood and softwood pulpwood logs.

