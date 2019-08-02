Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KML. CSFB lowered Kinder Morgan Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinder Morgan Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC raised Kinder Morgan Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial raised Kinder Morgan Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.36.

KML opened at C$11.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.68. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan Canada has a one year low of C$11.06 and a one year high of C$52.50.

About Kinder Morgan Canada

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

