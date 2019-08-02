Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ KNSL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.86. 6,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,693. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.54. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.50.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,950.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,787 shares of company stock worth $2,649,350. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,989,000 after acquiring an additional 264,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.