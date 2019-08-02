Kite Realty Group Trust’s (KRG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KRG. Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

NYSE KRG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 525,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $17.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.50 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 96.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,850.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.