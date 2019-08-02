KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) General Counsel Sells $2,619,000.00 in Stock

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,698.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $25.13. 2,044,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. ValuEngine raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a $34.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter worth $49,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter worth $49,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.