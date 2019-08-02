Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Rating Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KSS. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of KSS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 948,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,066. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78. Kohl’s has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

