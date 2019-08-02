Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) is Sicart Associates LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises approximately 3.0% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 31.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.07. 3,599,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

