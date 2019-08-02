Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Down 14%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares dropped 14% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $21.21, approximately 4,416,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 1,181,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 124.76, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $187.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 795.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.