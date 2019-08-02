Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,800 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

NYSE CHD opened at $74.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.23. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 48,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $3,513,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,606 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,953.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,540 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $1,221,910.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,993.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,516 shares of company stock worth $11,866,800 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.