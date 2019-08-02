Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,221 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,761,834 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,517,000 after acquiring an additional 215,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,916,000 after acquiring an additional 295,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,905 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $127,879,000 after acquiring an additional 171,050 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,535,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $109,141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,290,576 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $91,708,000 after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $68.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,739 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $199,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 430,600 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $32,406,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,387,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,994,710 shares of company stock worth $140,841,959 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

