Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.7% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

NYSE LOW opened at $99.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.