Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,220 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,118,000 after purchasing an additional 250,967 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 29,232 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $1,662,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,076,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,557,000 after purchasing an additional 411,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enbridge stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

