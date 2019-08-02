Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 125.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 64.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 404.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 14,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $1,292,116.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,263.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,735 shares of company stock valued at $9,592,477. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Paychex stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

