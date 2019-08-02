Kryll (KRL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,914.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $17,914.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can now be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Over the last week, Kryll has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kryll

Kryll launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,205,233 tokens. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

