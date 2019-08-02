Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $57.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Shares of KRYS stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 122,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,900. The company has a market capitalization of $776.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 0.98. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 33.28 and a quick ratio of 33.28.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth $92,000. Knott David M lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 145.4% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $296,000. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.