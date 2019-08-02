L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $200.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million.

NASDAQ FSTR traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $24.49. 1,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,623. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $257.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of L.B. Foster and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.