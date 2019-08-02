L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost following better-than-expected first-quarter results that also prompted management to lift the lower-end of fiscal 2019 earnings view range. Impressive performance at Bath & Body Works brand aided the results. However, results remained dismal in the company's Victoria’s Secret business, which has been battling competition and consumers’ changing preferences. Management expects Bath & Body Works brand to experience another solid year and remains committed to improve Victoria’s Secret performance. L Brands forecasts second quarter comps to be about flat. Further, it expects gross margin rate to contract both in the second quarter and fiscal 2019. Also, SG&A costs are expected to increase year over year during the fiscal year.”

LB has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on L Brands to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $35.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on L Brands in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

LB opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. L Brands has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.53.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in L Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in L Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 19,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in L Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 65,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in L Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

