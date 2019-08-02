L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $5.76. L S Starrett shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 3,294 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.17.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. L S Starrett had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L S Starrett by 0.8% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 357,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in L S Starrett in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in L S Starrett by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 304,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in L S Starrett in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

L S Starrett Company Profile (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

