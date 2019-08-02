Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Insider Sells $73,600.00 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) insider Kristin Pruitt sold 1,600 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $51.25.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.78 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKFN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 115.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 332,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after buying an additional 177,839 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at about $6,538,000. BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 24.8% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 372,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after buying an additional 73,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 30,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

