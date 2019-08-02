Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Lam Research had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $2.80-3.20 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.80-3.20 EPS.

Lam Research stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,720. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $218.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Lam Research from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.38.

In related news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $235,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,109 shares of company stock worth $5,072,969 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,720,000 after buying an additional 395,218 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $2,997,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Lam Research by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

